Worth County Board to Hear From Summit Carbon Solutions

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting on kiow.com or b1031.com. The board will hear from County Engineer Richard Brumm on current and completed road projects. this includes what to do with hay ground on a secondary roads site. They will also learn about projects and cleanouts in drainage from the Drainage Clerk.

The board is scheduled to hear from Kaylee Langrell and Grant Terry. They will provide an introductory presentation on behalf of Summit Carbon Solutions. Several counties are currently seeking payment for engineering services provided to Summit but have not received payment. The presentation is scheduled for 9am.

The board will hold two public hearings on the proposed sale of county property and to receive bids, sell and convey the interests of Worth County property. The Worth County public is invited to comment.

The board will hear updates on the water system improvement project and continue vital discussion on emergency medical services in western Worth County.

The Emergency Medical Services in Forest City has seen additional funding coming from Worth County according to Forest City Councilwoman At Large Marcia Tweeten who also sits on the Winnebago County Emergency Medical Services Committee.

The $40,000 comes from the American Rescue Plan or ARPA funding which Worth County was able to set aside and use to make sure the western side or Worth County had ambulatory service for the next two years.

Worth County Supervisors are trying to devise a workable levy for Worth County to serve county residents with a Worth County ambulatory system.