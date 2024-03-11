Forest City Continues Investigating Power Surge

The Forest City Electrical Department continues to investigate the source of the power surge experienced by a few residents of the city. Electric Department Director Duane Kuhn told the city council of the circumstances surrounding the surge.

The surge occurred on February 28th at Sunset Court in Forest City. Kuhn stated that the situation was an isolated incident.

The electric department continues to investigate the source of the issue. The council tabled any action outside of the investigation until it is completed.