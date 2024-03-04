Gov. Reynolds Statement on SCOTUS Trump v. Anderson Decision

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Trump v Anderson:

“I applaud the Supreme Court for ending Colorado’s blatant attempt to subvert the will of the American people in the upcoming presidential election. The decision of who should serve as President belongs to the voters. Not only would this disenfranchise Coloradans, but Iowans as well who believe Donald Trump is the best candidate on the ballot. Frivolous attempts like this to harm the integrity of our elections should be struck down in similar fashion.”