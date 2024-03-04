Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Announcement Scheduled

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, plans to issue its earnings release for its second quarter fiscal 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter on March 21, at 9 a.m. CT.

All interested parties are invited to listen live via the Company’s website, http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for up to one year. To access the replay, click on https://winnebago.gcs-web.com/event-calendar.