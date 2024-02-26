Ernst Calls to End Taxpayer-Funded Terrorism and Border Disorder

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is working to permanently end U.S. taxpayer funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and redirect the unspent money intended for that United Nations (UN) agency towards the construction of a wall along America’s southern border.

The U.S. contributes more than $18 billion in taxpayer dollars to the UN a year, which is about a third of the agency’s entire budget.

However, Ernst points out that at least a dozen staff members of UNRWA helped Hamas plan and carry out the October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel that killed hundreds of people, including 32 American citizens. Additionally, the UN is contributing to the humanitarian and national security crisis at our southern border by distributing millions of dollars in financial assistance to help support migrants who are crossing into our country illegally.

“Funding the UN is like paying for a security system that enables, rather than deters, intruders,” Ernst said. “U.S. taxpayers shouldn’t be giving billions of dollars to an international organization facilitating the crisis at our southern border and whose own staff helped harm and take hostage American citizens. Not another cent to terrorist sympathizers. We could make the world a safer place by putting those tax dollars to better use securing our own border, instead of facilitating illegal immigration, and helping our friend, Israel, eliminate the threat of Hamas.”