Healthy Harvest Requests 20 Cents Per Capita in Hancock County

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa has requested $2,125 from Hancock County (20 cents per capita) to support local food system initiatives and develop partnerships within the organization’s 9 county region. The request was made Monday at the Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa’s Executive Director Andrea Evelsizer presented the board of supervisors with some information about the 501c3 non-profit organization.

In addition to Evelsizer, the Healthy Harvest team has a local food coordinator and 3 others that work to connect and educate in support of the local food system. Evelsizer said one of Healthy Harvest’s most successful programs is the Local Food for Schools (LFS) initiative.

Statewide the LFS program has brought over $836,000 of local food to 135 schools, of which $8,000 of local produce and proteins went to the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura School District this fiscal year. This included apples, green peppers, snack peppers, tomatoes, radishes, yogurt, cottage cheese and ground beef.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors fiscal year 2024/2025 budget has already been publicized for public hearing so Healthy Harvest will not be able to receive any county funding this year.

If you would like more information on Healthy Harvest of North Iowa programs, visit http://www.HealthyHarvestNI.com