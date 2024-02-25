Wright County Board to Meet Monday

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. The meeting can be viewed live on kiow.com or b1031.com. The board will address the usual business matters including minutes of the last meeting, claims for payment, and entertain public comment in an open forum.

The board will make an appointment to the Pleasant Township Trustee Board in order to replace Ron Jurgens. The board will consider the nomination of Mark Grundmeier who will serve out the term ending December 31st of this year.

The board will get an up[date on secondary roads and upcoming projects from Wright County engineer Adam Clemons before concluding the meeting with discussions on old and new business before the county.