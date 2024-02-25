Hancock County Board to Meet Monday

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live on kiow.com or b1031.com by clicking on the link provided.

The board will hear from Andrea Evelsizer of Healthy Harvest of North Iowa. She will update the board on the work the group does in Hancock County before requesting funding from the board.

The board will then hear from Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis who will outline projects and work being done on county secondary roads. He will be followed by drainage Clerk Ann Hinders who will discuss and possibly ask the board to consider Hancock County policies, procedures, and conditions for landowner projects involving crossing easements. The board must at least consider these regulations for implementation.

The board will need to set a public hearing for the 2024 Code of Ordinances and how they are complied with.

The board may open the meeting by hearing from the public on issues pertaining to the county.