Obits
Grace G. Robinson
Britt
Grace G. Robinson, 89, of Britt, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the Westview
Care Center in Britt.
Funeral services for Grace will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home,
178 Center Street West in Britt, with Kay Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in
Britt.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
178 Center Street West
Britt, IA
641-843-3839