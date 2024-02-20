Grace G. Robinson, 89, of Britt, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the Westview

Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for Grace will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home,

178 Center Street West in Britt, with Kay Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in

Britt.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

178 Center Street West

Britt, IA

641-843-3839