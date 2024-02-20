Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 2/20/24 (LIVE)

Click this link to go live to the meeting:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link above.

The proposed meeting agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. John Danos, Dorsey and Whitney to discuss TIF.

3. Possible action on TIF projects.

4. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

5. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

6. Consider for approval DD 89 Annexation and Reclassification reports.

7. Set Public Hearing for DD 89 Annexation and Reclassification reports.

8. Open Forum.

9. 10:00 A.M. Discussion with possible action regarding Worth County EMS money for

Forest City Ambulance/Winnebago County Medic Program.

10. Consider for approval County claims.

11. Discuss Budgets including Maintenance Budget and Advocate Budget.

12. Discuss Tax Increment Financing (TIF).