Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 2/20/24 (LIVE)

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:25 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider quotes for flooring in the Law

Enforcement Center and Courtrooms/Judges’ Chambers, discuss and possibly consider quote for

painting in Law Enforcement Center, discuss removal of equipment in Law Enforcement Center

Kitchen room and future use of Law Enforcement Center boiler room

9:50 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider Resolution Opposing Alliant Energy’s Electric Rate Increase

10:00 a.m. Consider claims

10:10 a.m. Consider allowance and disallowance of various Family Farm Credit applications

10:20 a.m. Review amendments to FY2023-2024 budget, possibly consider setting date and time for public

hearing on amendment to FY2023-2024 budget

Continue review of budgets for FY2024-2025, consider setting date and time for public hearing

on Hancock County’s proposed property tax levy for FY2024-2025