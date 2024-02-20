Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 2/20/24 (LIVE)
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:25 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage
9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider quotes for flooring in the Law
Enforcement Center and Courtrooms/Judges’ Chambers, discuss and possibly consider quote for
painting in Law Enforcement Center, discuss removal of equipment in Law Enforcement Center
Kitchen room and future use of Law Enforcement Center boiler room
9:50 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider Resolution Opposing Alliant Energy’s Electric Rate Increase
10:00 a.m. Consider claims
10:10 a.m. Consider allowance and disallowance of various Family Farm Credit applications
10:20 a.m. Review amendments to FY2023-2024 budget, possibly consider setting date and time for public
hearing on amendment to FY2023-2024 budget
Continue review of budgets for FY2024-2025, consider setting date and time for public hearing
on Hancock County’s proposed property tax levy for FY2024-2025