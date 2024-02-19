LaVurne Harvey Josten, 86, of Forest City died Sunday, February 18, 2024 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Friday, February 23, 2024 at the Forest City United Methodist Church with Chris Ebbers officiating.

Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Thursday, February 22, 2024 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436.

Burial will be held in Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Winnebago County Fair Association and Forest City Good Samaritan Center ice cream machine fund.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City in charge of arrangements.