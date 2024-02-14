Obits
Claude “Butch” E. Post
Belmond
Claude “Butch” E. Post, 84, of Belmond, IA, longtime schoolteacher, coach and referee at various school districts including, Galva, IJYB, Buffalo Center, and Belmond, Belmond-Klemme Schools, passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at his home in Belmond.
Public visitation will be held Monday, February 19, 2024, from 3-6 PM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street S.E.
Public services will be on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the church at 10:30 A.M. The Reverend Leila Blackburn will be officiating.
Burial will be with his wife Beverley in Belmond Cemetery.
Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA is handling funeral arrangements.