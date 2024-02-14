Claude “Butch” E. Post, 84, of Belmond, IA, longtime schoolteacher, coach and referee at various school districts including, Galva, IJYB, Buffalo Center, and Belmond, Belmond-Klemme Schools, passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at his home in Belmond.

Public visitation will be held Monday, February 19, 2024, from 3-6 PM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street S.E.

Public services will be on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the church at 10:30 A.M. The Reverend Leila Blackburn will be officiating.

Burial will be with his wife Beverley in Belmond Cemetery.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA is handling funeral arrangements.