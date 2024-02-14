STATE WRESTLING: Day 1 Class 2A Results
The area had many Class 2A wrestlers in action this morning live on KIOW.com.
Two GHV wrestlers, 150 – Lucas Kral, GHV 190- Parker Moritz, GHV, advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals. The rest of the area wrestlers will compete in the consultation bracket trying to stay in the tournament.
106 – Kaleb Feld, GHV
Kaleb Feld (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) pinned Andy Nuno (Bishop Heelan Catholic) in 3:56
Kale Berinobis (Waukon) pinned Kaleb Feld (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) in 1:30
Feld will wrestle John Amos tomorrow to stay in the tournament.
106 – John Amos, Clear Lake
Bryce Oostenink (Sioux Center) pinned John Amos (Clear Lake) in 5:38
Amos will wrestle Kaleb Feld of GHV tomorrow to stay in the tournament.
132 – Aiden Hippen, Clear Lake
Kaiden Parker (Oskaloosa) pinned 5:32 Aiden Hippen (Clear Lake)
Hippen will wrestle Levi Dirkx (Carroll) tomorrow to stay in the tournament.
150 – Lucas Kral, GHV
BYE
Lucas Kral (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) MD 11-2 Hayden Schafer (Eagle Grove)
Kral will wrestle Dirk Boyles (Burlington Notre Dame) tomorrow in the quarterfinals
157 – Raif Baack, Clear Lake
Taylor Mahler (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) MD 11-2 Raif Baack (Clear Lake)
Baack will wrestle Owen Klocke (Carroll) tomorrow to stay in the tournament.
165 – Christian Dunning, Clear Lake
Christian Dunning (Clear Lake) MD 9-0 Ben Gonzalez (West Marshall)
Max Gast (Osage) defeated 10-5 Christian Dunning (Clear Lake)
Dunning will wrestle Luke Johnson (Independence) tomorrow to stay in the tournament.
175 – Michael Ohotto jr., GHV
BYE
Brock Voyna (Crestwood, Cresco) defeated 4-2 Michael Ohotto Jr (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura)
Ohotto jr. will wrestle Luke Estlund (Webster City) tomorrow to stay in the tournament.
190- Parker Moritz, GHV
BYE
Parker Moritz (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) defeated 2-1 Cael Burmester (Hampton-Dumont-CAL)
Moritz will wreslte Kain Killmer (Perry) in the quarterfinals
215 – Jake Trenary, Clear Lake
Jake Trenary (Clear Lake) MD 8-0 Jesse Brouwer (AP-GC)
Rhett Schaefer (Assumption, Davenport) defeated 3-2 Jake Trenary (Clear Lake)
Trenary will wrestle Lucas Kooima (Western Christian) tomorrow to stay in the tournament.
285 – JT Kelso, Forest City
Michael Bormann (Wahlert, Dubuque) defeated 3-1 SV JT Kelso (Forest City)
Kelso will wrestle Carson Grier (Williamsburg) tomorrow to stay in the tournament.