STATE WRESTLING: Day 1 Class 2A Results

The area had many Class 2A wrestlers in action this morning live on KIOW.com.

Two GHV wrestlers, 150 – Lucas Kral, GHV 190- Parker Moritz, GHV, advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals. The rest of the area wrestlers will compete in the consultation bracket trying to stay in the tournament.

106 – Kaleb Feld, GHV

Kaleb Feld (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) pinned Andy Nuno (Bishop Heelan Catholic) in 3:56

Kale Berinobis (Waukon) pinned Kaleb Feld (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) in 1:30

Feld will wrestle John Amos tomorrow to stay in the tournament.

106 – John Amos, Clear Lake

Bryce Oostenink (Sioux Center) pinned John Amos (Clear Lake) in 5:38

Amos will wrestle Kaleb Feld of GHV tomorrow to stay in the tournament.

132 – Aiden Hippen, Clear Lake

Kaiden Parker (Oskaloosa) pinned 5:32 Aiden Hippen (Clear Lake)

Hippen will wrestle Levi Dirkx (Carroll) tomorrow to stay in the tournament.

150 – Lucas Kral, GHV

BYE

Lucas Kral (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) MD 11-2 Hayden Schafer (Eagle Grove)

Kral will wrestle Dirk Boyles (Burlington Notre Dame) tomorrow in the quarterfinals

157 – Raif Baack, Clear Lake

Taylor Mahler (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) MD 11-2 Raif Baack (Clear Lake)

Baack will wrestle Owen Klocke (Carroll) tomorrow to stay in the tournament.

165 – Christian Dunning, Clear Lake

Christian Dunning (Clear Lake) MD 9-0 Ben Gonzalez (West Marshall)

Max Gast (Osage) defeated 10-5 Christian Dunning (Clear Lake)

Dunning will wrestle Luke Johnson (Independence) tomorrow to stay in the tournament.

175 – Michael Ohotto jr., GHV

BYE

Brock Voyna (Crestwood, Cresco) defeated 4-2 Michael Ohotto Jr (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura)

Ohotto jr. will wrestle Luke Estlund (Webster City) tomorrow to stay in the tournament.

190- Parker Moritz, GHV

BYE

Parker Moritz (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) defeated 2-1 Cael Burmester (Hampton-Dumont-CAL)

Moritz will wreslte Kain Killmer (Perry) in the quarterfinals

215 – Jake Trenary, Clear Lake

Jake Trenary (Clear Lake) MD 8-0 Jesse Brouwer (AP-GC)

Rhett Schaefer (Assumption, Davenport) defeated 3-2 Jake Trenary (Clear Lake)

Trenary will wrestle Lucas Kooima (Western Christian) tomorrow to stay in the tournament.

285 – JT Kelso, Forest City

Michael Bormann (Wahlert, Dubuque) defeated 3-1 SV JT Kelso (Forest City)

Kelso will wrestle Carson Grier (Williamsburg) tomorrow to stay in the tournament.