Perry School Shooting Leaves Search for Answers

The Dallas County Sheriff says they’ve identified the person who fired several shots inside Perry High School about 15 minutes before school was to start this morning. Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante spoke with reporters at the scene shortly after 10 o’clock. He said there are multiple victims.

The sheriff says an officer was at the scene within seven minutes after the emergency call that there was an active shooter in the school.

Raccoon Valley Radio interviewed Perry High School Teacher Lori Meinecke, who said at about 7:40 a.m. she heard about six to seven gunshots followed by the voices of several school coaches encouraging everyone to evacuate the area. One of the hospitals in Des Moines has confirmed its medical helicopter and ambulances were dispatched to Perry.

The LifeServe Blood Center announced it is “actively sending blood and blood products to Des Moines area hospitals in response to the shooting.”

Iowa’s elected officials are responding to the shooting in Perry. Governor Reynolds posted a statement on social media, calling the shooting a senseless tragedy. Senator Grassley said the appalling violence at Perry High School is heartbreaking. Senator Ernst said she’s praying for the safety and recovery of those involved. State Representative Carter Nordman, a Republican from Adel who represents Perry in the Iowa legislature, said he’s devastated by the news and thankful for the first responders who are handling the situation. Congressman Zach Nunn, a Republican from Bondurant who represents Perry in the U-S House, said he is beyond angry and — in his words — “we have a duty to protect our children, families and educators.” Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was in Perry for an event right before this morning’s shooting. Ramaswamy posted on social media that someone at the event remarked that it was just a matter of time before something like this happened in Iowa — and Ramaswamy said there’s a psychological sickness at the core of our country right now. The top two Democrats in the Iowa legislature spoke at a statehouse forum after first reports of the shooting where made. House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst said it was too soon to talk about any policy response to what happened in Perry. *

The Iowa State Education Association’s president and vice president issued a joint statement, saying words cannot express the sorrow they feel for the victims and the pain that everyone in Perry feels.