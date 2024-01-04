LifeServe Sending Blood Supplies to Perry Victims

On the morning of Thursday, January 4th LifeServe Blood Center received requests from area hospitals asking for additional blood products to treat victims impacted by the Perry High School shooting.

“Our hearts are with our neighbors in Perry impacted by the horrific situation that continues to develop this morning,” shared Stacy Sime, LifeServe Blood Center CEO/President. “As the community blood provider, we rely on generous blood donors across our tri-state region to support patients in need but are especially reminded of the importance of donating blood for your neighbors in times of tragedy.

We’re encouraging community members to donate as soon as they can to help replenish our community blood supply. It’s the product on the shelf that saves a patient in need which is why it’s so important to have consistent blood donations.”

LifeServe Blood Center is the main blood provider to hospitals in Dallas County, the home to Perry High School, including Dallas County Hospital, UnityPoint Health – Methodist West Hospital, and metropolitan hospitals MercyOne Des Moines, UnityPoint Health – Lutheran Hospital, Broadlawns, and Iowa Methodist Medical Center. As the community-based blood center, LifeServe is prepared to support local hospital partners and communities in times of unprecedented emergency. The importance of a safe and stable blood supply is only further emphasized amidst tragedies like these.

“Nearly every community is at risk for its blood supply being severely depleted in the face of a mass casualty event,” said Nelson Hellwig, Administrator of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC). Generous and committed blood donors allow communities to maintain a safe and stable blood supply.

In the wake of tragedy, it is the blood on the shelf today, donated days prior, that allows for immediate treatment of patients.

As more information is released, LifeServe is encouraging community members to walk in or schedule their life-saving appointment today and commit to becoming a regular blood donor. If you are able and interested in donating blood, we urge you to visit lifeservebloodcenter.org or call LifeServe at 800.287.4903.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community-based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1947. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe provides blood products to 161 hospitals primarily in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800.287.4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.