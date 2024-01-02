Stellar Sets New Record with $40,599 Donation to United Way and Calls for Submissions for 2024 Charitable Giving Program

In a remarkable display of generosity, Stellar Industries, a 100% employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of high-quality mechanic trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers and service truck and van accessories, joined forces with its dedicated employees to give back to the local Iowa community.

Together, Stellar employees raised over $20,000 for United Way of North Central Iowa. Notably, Stellar matched the collective employee contributions, resulting in a grand total of $40,599 donated to United Way in 2023, their largest donation to the organization to date.

This substantial contribution underscores Stellar’s ongoing commitment to corporate philanthropy aimed at fortifying communities in North Iowa, Central Nebraska and Southeastern Pennsylvania. Additional donations in 2023 include Garner Parks & Recreation, North Iowa Youth Center, The Iowa Foundation, Foodbank for the Heartland, Mason City High School and more.

“At Stellar, our dedication to charitable giving stems from a desire to reinforce our purpose and contribute to a greater cause that extends beyond our products and services,” said David Zrostlik, President of Stellar. “It’s a meaningful way for us to give back to the communities where our employees live and work.”

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by Stellar’s associates, Zrostlik emphasized, “Our charitable giving program’s success is a testament to the hard work of our fellow associates. Their investment of time and resources is truly commendable.”

Stellar channels its corporate giving toward initiatives in communities, social services and education. The company currently operates facilities in Garner, Kanawha and Mason City, Iowa; Hastings, Nebraska; and Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

To be considered for Stellar’s corporate giving program, interested parties can complete and submit an online application form. A team at Stellar reviews donation requests monthly. Details