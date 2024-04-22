Mehmen Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charges

The Clear Lake Police Department arrested and booked Benjamin Mehmen of Britt into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Thursday night. The charges range from four counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon to one count of domestic abuse.

Investigators allege that Mehmen used an Axon Taser 7 to threaten his girlfriend between September of 2023 and February of 2024. He is also alleged to have assaulted her in September of 2023 by choking her along with strangling and stepping on her throat repeatedly. She is said to have nearly lost consciousness during the assaults. All of the crimes happened at a home on the 700 block of South 9th Street in Clear Lake according to court documents.