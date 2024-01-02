AEA’s Provide Valuable Solutions for Area Schools

Iowa’s Area Education Agency (AEA) was established in 1974. The regional system of nine AEA’s provides effective, efficient, and economical solutions to area schools, families, and educators. It also supports the developmental and learning needs of all children including those with disabilities.

There is a lot of speculation about the future of the AEA system in the 2024 legislature. West Hancock School Superintendent Wayne Kronemann says there are plenty of rumors making their way around about way he says is a critical need.

He says Area Education Agencies provide a number of essential services to school districts across the state.

The legislature convenes later this month and districts across the state will be watching their actions in this session.