Veronica “Connie” Parsons, age 95 of Algona, passed away on Monday, December 18th, 2023 at the Algona Manor. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am Friday, December 22nd at the First Congregational Church in Algona.

Visitation will be 10:00am on Friday until service time at the church.

Services have been entrusted to Lentz Funeral Home of Algona.