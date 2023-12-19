Vivek Ramaswamy holds campaign rally in Forest City ahead of January caucuses

The final push is on for the presidential candidates ahead of Iowa’s first in the national caucuses that will take place in less than a month, January 15th, in all 99 Iowa counties.

Tuesday, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy held one of his seven rallies at Shooterz in Forest City and spoke to voters for just under an hour.

Ramaswamy said, introducing himself to the Winnebago County crowd.

Ramaswamy is attempting to visit all 99 twice before caucus day. Besides Forest City, he saw voters in Webster City, Fort Dodge, Humboldt, Algona, and Garner and ended his day in Mason City.

Ramaswamy reiterated most of his more public views, spending extra time including fielding a couple of questions on his opinion and plan for government agencies.

In October, Navigator CO2 Ventures ended its proposed 3.5 billion dollar 1,300-mile carbon capture pipeline, which was supposed to run across Iowa and other Midwest states. Ramaswamy weighed in on the topic.

According to a December CBS poll, Ramaswamy is currently polling at 4%, 54 percent behind former president Donald Trump, who in that same poll is sitting at 58%.

That’s businessman Vivek Ramaswamy during his Winnebago County stop Tuesday.

The full audio from Mr. Ramaswamy’s speech and Q&A session: