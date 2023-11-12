Roger D. Peterson, 94 of Lake Mills, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, Iowa.

A funeral service for Roger will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St. in Lake Mills, with Pastor Anthony R. Scalisi of West Prairie Lutheran Church officiating.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Burial will be held at West Prairie Cemetery, rural Leland, with Veteran Honors performed by the Leland V.F.W. Post 6161 Honor Guard.

Schott Funeral Homes in Lake Mills in charge of arrangements.