Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn this week's roundup: Honoring our veterans, continuing my 36 County Tour, keeping China away from our farmland, and my meetings in D.C. That and more \u2013 remember to follow my Facebook page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0and my Twitter page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0to stay up-to-date throughout the week!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHONORING OUR VETERANS\r\n\r\nOur veterans are heroes who deserve our deepest appreciation and gratitude.\r\n\r\nTheir sacrifices have secured the blessings of freedom for generations of Americans.\r\n\r\nTomorrow, on Veterans Day, let's all take a moment to pause and thank those who have put their lives at risk to protect our families and defend our nation both at home and abroad.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCONTINUING MY 36 COUNTY TOUR\r\n\r\nToday, I continued my\u00a036 County Tour\u00a0with two stops in Hampton and Marshalltown.\r\n\r\nIn Hampton, I toured Centro Inc. \u2014 which specializes in rotational molding \u2014 with my friend Rep. Shannon Latham. Headquartered in North Liberty, they expanded into Hampton in 2022, bringing good-paying jobs and economic growth.\r\n\r\nIn Marshalltown, I participated in a roundtable discussion hosted by the Greater Des Moines Partnership and the Marshalltown Area Chamber of Commerce. We discussed our work to support domestic manufacturing, enact pro-growth tax policies, and reduce our $33.7 trillion national debt.\r\n\r\nI always enjoy traveling across our district because we are blessed to have incredible people, successful businesses, and thriving communities.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWORKING WITH SENATOR JOHN THUNE TO DELIVER FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF AMERICAN FARMERS AND PRODUCERS\r\n\r\nI'm working with\u00a0Senator John Thune from South Dakota on our\u00a0Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act\u00a0because we need to lower costs for young farmers and producers and keep American farmland in the hands of American farmers.\r\n\r\nBy helping the next generation of American agriculture succeed, we can keep China far away from our farmland and continue to grow our rural economies.\r\n\r\nRead more in our op-ed below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOpinion: Supporting the financial security of the next...\r\n\r\nIn this opinion piece, Rep. Randy Feenstra R-Iowa and Sen. John Thune R-SD, advocate for the passage of their Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Ac, which would double the time for new farmers to get enhanced crop insurance benefits from five to...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.agri-pulse.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPROTECTING OUR FARMLAND FROM BURDENSOME RED TAPE AND REGULATIONS\r\n\r\nLast week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed an amendment that I introduced to prevent the Biden administration from imposing burdensome regulations on our farmers and our farmland.\r\n\r\nI believe we must put an end to overreach by unelected bureaucrats and allow our farmers to thrive.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProtecting American farmland from burdensome regulations\r\n\r\nAmerican farmland is some of the most fertile and bountiful in the world. Despite derechos and droughts, nothing obstructs the resilience of our farmers. Our producers work long hours to grow the food and produce the fuel that our families and...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.timesrepublican.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAMERICANS DESERVE FINANCIAL SECURITY OVER IDEOLOGICAL INVESTMENT MANDATES\r\n\r\nESG investment requirements encourage activism over financial security for our families and seniors. While inflation persists and our economy struggles under the weight of Bidenomics, we need to promote returns over ideology.\r\n\r\nI'll continue my work in Congress to support our families and ensure that our seniors can retire with dignity and security.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH UNIVERSITY OF IOWA MEDICAL STUDENT DANIEL MOE\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, I had the opportunity to sit down with Daniel Moe, a second-year medical student at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.\r\n\r\nBright, young people like Daniel assure me that our country is in good hands in the years and decades to come.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSUPPORTING AGRICULTURE EDUCATION IN IOWA\r\n\r\nAgriculture education is vital to our economy and rural communities across the nation.\r\n\r\nI'm proud to introduce the\u00a0Future FARMER Act\u00a0to reauthorize agriculture education programs that have helped our students develop their interests, learn important skills, and pursue a career in agriculture.\r\n\r\nYou can read more about this important legislation below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFeenstra leads legislation to support agriculture...\r\n\r\nWASHINGTON, D.C. - On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) introduced - alongside U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo (D-CO) - the Future Funding for Agricultural Research, Mentorship, and Education Reauthorization (Future FARMER) Act. This...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.timesrepublican.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY LEGISLATIVE ASSISTANTS MEETING WITH THE IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION\r\n\r\nI\u2019m glad that my Agriculture Legislative Assistant, Josh, and my Tax and Trade Legislative Assistant, Connor, could meet with folks \u2014 including Emma Koehler \u2014 from\r\nthe Iowa Renewable Fuels Association this week.\r\n\r\nFrom adopting the GREET model to supporting investments in sustainable aviation fuel, I\u2019ll always be a strong voice for Iowa biofuels in Congress.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING: CONGRATULATIONS TO MY FRIEND, REPRESENTATIVE BLAKE MOORE!\r\n\r\nThis week, my friend and colleague from Utah,\u00a0Representative Blake Moore, was elected Vice Chair of the\u00a0House Republican Conference.\r\n\r\nI have full confidence that Blake will help us deliver our message of economic prosperity, fiscal responsibility, and conservative values to the American people.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN: UNLEASHING THE FULL POTENTIAL OF HOMEGROWN IOWA BIOFUELS\r\n\r\nIowa is home to 42 ethanol plants and 11 biodiesel facilities, which annually produce roughly 4.5 billion gallons of ethanol and 410 million gallons of biodiesel respectively. In 2022, homegrown Iowa ethanol and biodiesel contributed $7.2 billion to Iowa\u2019s economy and fueled $3.5 billion in income for Iowa families. Our thriving biofuels industry also supports 57,000 jobs across our state.\r\n\r\nThat\u2019s why, as a staunch advocate for biofuels in Congress, I\u2019m working to modernize current law and support policies that grow our capacity to produce the low-cost fuel that our country and the world depend on \u2013 and will increasingly need in the future.\r\n\r\nRead more in my weekly column below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMy Weekly Column: Unleashing the full potential of...\r\n\r\nIowa is home to 42 ethanol plants and 11 biodiesel facilities, which annually produce roughly 4.5 billion gallons of ethanol and 410 million gallons of biodiesel respectively. In 2022, homegrown Iowa ethanol and biodiesel contributed $7.2 billion ...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nfeenstra.house.gov\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAre you proud to be an American?\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nYes\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSelect\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNo\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSelect\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUnsure\/Indifferent\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSelect\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS: Do you support a ban on plastic straws?\r\n\r\nYes - 30%\r\n\r\nNo - 54%\r\n\r\nUnsure\/Indifferent - 16%\r\n\r\nIf you have more thoughts on this week's question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website\u00a0HERE.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWe are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at\u00a0feenstra.house.gov.\r\n\r\nSincerely,\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n