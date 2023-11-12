NewsPolitics & Government

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 seconds agoLast Updated: November 10, 2023
In this week’s roundup: Honoring our veterans, continuing my 36 County Tour, keeping China away from our farmland, and my meetings in D.C. That and more – remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here and my Twitter page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
HONORING OUR VETERANS
Our veterans are heroes who deserve our deepest appreciation and gratitude.
Their sacrifices have secured the blessings of freedom for generations of Americans.
Tomorrow, on Veterans Day, let’s all take a moment to pause and thank those who have put their lives at risk to protect our families and defend our nation both at home and abroad.
Rep. Randy Feenstra recognizes Iowa's veterans on Veterans Day 2023
CONTINUING MY 36 COUNTY TOUR
Today, I continued my 36 County Tour with two stops in Hampton and Marshalltown.
In Hampton, I toured Centro Inc. — which specializes in rotational molding — with my friend Rep. Shannon Latham. Headquartered in North Liberty, they expanded into Hampton in 2022, bringing good-paying jobs and economic growth.
In Marshalltown, I participated in a roundtable discussion hosted by the Greater Des Moines Partnership and the Marshalltown Area Chamber of Commerce. We discussed our work to support domestic manufacturing, enact pro-growth tax policies, and reduce our $33.7 trillion national debt.
I always enjoy traveling across our district because we are blessed to have incredible people, successful businesses, and thriving communities.
WORKING WITH SENATOR JOHN THUNE TO DELIVER FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF AMERICAN FARMERS AND PRODUCERS
I’m working with Senator John Thune from South Dakota on our Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act because we need to lower costs for young farmers and producers and keep American farmland in the hands of American farmers.
By helping the next generation of American agriculture succeed, we can keep China far away from our farmland and continue to grow our rural economies.
Read more in our op-ed below!
Opinion: Supporting the financial security of the next…

In this opinion piece, Rep. Randy Feenstra R-Iowa and Sen. John Thune R-SD, advocate for the passage of their Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Ac, which would double the time for new farmers to get enhanced crop insurance benefits from five to…

Read more
www.agri-pulse.com
PROTECTING OUR FARMLAND FROM BURDENSOME RED TAPE AND REGULATIONS
Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed an amendment that I introduced to prevent the Biden administration from imposing burdensome regulations on our farmers and our farmland.
I believe we must put an end to overreach by unelected bureaucrats and allow our farmers to thrive.
Protecting American farmland from burdensome regulations

American farmland is some of the most fertile and bountiful in the world. Despite derechos and droughts, nothing obstructs the resilience of our farmers. Our producers work long hours to grow the food and produce the fuel that our families and…

Read more
www.timesrepublican.com
AMERICANS DESERVE FINANCIAL SECURITY OVER IDEOLOGICAL INVESTMENT MANDATES
ESG investment requirements encourage activism over financial security for our families and seniors. While inflation persists and our economy struggles under the weight of Bidenomics, we need to promote returns over ideology.
I’ll continue my work in Congress to support our families and ensure that our seniors can retire with dignity and security.
Rep. Randy Feenstra speaks out against ESG during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing.
MEETING WITH UNIVERSITY OF IOWA MEDICAL STUDENT DANIEL MOE
On Wednesday, I had the opportunity to sit down with Daniel Moe, a second-year medical student at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.
Bright, young people like Daniel assure me that our country is in good hands in the years and decades to come.
SUPPORTING AGRICULTURE EDUCATION IN IOWA
Agriculture education is vital to our economy and rural communities across the nation.
I’m proud to introduce the Future FARMER Act to reauthorize agriculture education programs that have helped our students develop their interests, learn important skills, and pursue a career in agriculture.
You can read more about this important legislation below!
Feenstra leads legislation to support agriculture…

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) introduced – alongside U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo (D-CO) – the Future Funding for Agricultural Research, Mentorship, and Education Reauthorization (Future FARMER) Act. This…

Read more
www.timesrepublican.com
MY LEGISLATIVE ASSISTANTS MEETING WITH THE IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION
I’m glad that my Agriculture Legislative Assistant, Josh, and my Tax and Trade Legislative Assistant, Connor, could meet with folks — including Emma Koehler — from
the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association this week.
From adopting the GREET model to supporting investments in sustainable aviation fuel, I’ll always be a strong voice for Iowa biofuels in Congress.
ONE LAST THING: CONGRATULATIONS TO MY FRIEND, REPRESENTATIVE BLAKE MOORE!
This week, my friend and colleague from Utah, Representative Blake Moore, was elected Vice Chair of the House Republican Conference.
I have full confidence that Blake will help us deliver our message of economic prosperity, fiscal responsibility, and conservative values to the American people.
MY WEEKLY COLUMN: UNLEASHING THE FULL POTENTIAL OF HOMEGROWN IOWA BIOFUELS
Iowa is home to 42 ethanol plants and 11 biodiesel facilities, which annually produce roughly 4.5 billion gallons of ethanol and 410 million gallons of biodiesel respectively. In 2022, homegrown Iowa ethanol and biodiesel contributed $7.2 billion to Iowa’s economy and fueled $3.5 billion in income for Iowa families. Our thriving biofuels industry also supports 57,000 jobs across our state.
That’s why, as a staunch advocate for biofuels in Congress, I’m working to modernize current law and support policies that grow our capacity to produce the low-cost fuel that our country and the world depend on – and will increasingly need in the future.
Read more in my weekly column below!
My Weekly Column: Unleashing the full potential of…

Iowa is home to 42 ethanol plants and 11 biodiesel facilities, which annually produce roughly 4.5 billion gallons of ethanol and 410 million gallons of biodiesel respectively. In 2022, homegrown Iowa ethanol and biodiesel contributed $7.2 billion …

Read more
feenstra.house.gov
CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY
Are you proud to be an American?
Yes
No
Unsure/Indifferent
LAST WEEK’S POLL RESULTS: Do you support a ban on plastic straws?
Yes – 30%
No – 54%
Unsure/Indifferent – 16%
If you have more thoughts on this week’s question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.
Sincerely,
Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 seconds agoLast Updated: November 10, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button