Tuesday, October 31st

Iowa State Coaches Show 6:30 PM KIOW

Wednesday, November 1st

Waldorf Warrior Men’s Basketball vs. Grand View 7:00 PM KIOW

Friday, November 3rd

Waldorf Women’s Basketball vs. William Penn 1:45 PM KHAM

Class A State Quarterfinals West Hancock at Wapsie Valley 6:30 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Saturday, November 4th

Western Illinois Football at UNI 12:00 PM Airtime 1:05 PM Kickoff KHAM

University of Kansas Football at Iowa State 4:00 PM Airtime 6:05 PM Kickoff KIOW

Waldorf Basketball Doubleheader 5:00 PM KHAM