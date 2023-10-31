Ernst, Cassidy Combat Antisemitism on College Campuses

U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.), ranking member of the Senate Labor, Health, Education, and Pensions Committee, are leading their colleagues in demanding the Department of Education uphold its legal obligations to ensure Jewish and Israeli students are not subjected to discrimination.

In the letter, the lawmakers cite horrific examples of antisemitism on college campuses since the October 7th attacks on Israel, including a Jewish student’s dorm room door being set on fire and a Stanford professor who conducted an exercise that had Jewish students stand in the corner of the classroom, which he connected to the Palestinian experience.

The lawmakers wrote, “We are significantly concerned that your Department is not ensuring American universities are fostering a safe learning environment for all students after the terrorist organization Hamas’ violent attack on civilians, including Americans and Israeli citizens. Therefore, we write to urgently understand what the Department of Education (Department) is doing to enforce Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and ensure Jewish or Israeli college and university students are not subjected to discrimination based on race, color or national origin.”

They continued, “Colleges and universities appear unwilling or unable to uphold their legal obligations under Title VI. Therefore, the Department should use its full resources to enforce the law.”

Background:

Ernst sponsored Senator Tim Scott’s Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses Act to cut federal funding for any college or university that excuses or encourages antisemitism.