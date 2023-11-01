Spargrove Pleased with Catch Me If You Can

The Boman Fine Arts Center will be alive this weekend with the Forest City High School production of Catch Me If You Can. This is the musical production of the show which starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

Josh Spargrove is the director of the show and describes the premise of the show.

The musical tests the endurance and stamina of the actors due to the nature of the show.

Spargrove saw a chance in the staging of the show to allow the students to be something they can all relate to which is their age group.

The difficulty in staging the show lies in the ensemble part because the show relies heavily on that format as Spargrove explained.

Tickets are now available at www.bomanfineartscenter.org for the high school fall musical, “Catch Me If You Can.” The Boman Fine Arts Center will host the student performances on Saturday, November 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 5, at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the fall musical, which are $5 each, can be purchased online on the Boman Fine Arts Center website prior to the performance. Those who need assistance in purchasing a ticket can also visit the Forest City Chamber of Commerce office, 106 South 4th Street, during their business hours of 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.