Crime & PoliceNews

Woden Man Arrested for Murder

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 second agoLast Updated: October 30, 2023

A Hancock County man is charged in the weekend murder of his estranged wife. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says at about 11:11 on Saturday morning, Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Woden for a welfare check. On arrival, deputies made entry into the residence and located 56-year-old Karen Crews of Woden, who was later pronounced dead at the residence.

56-year-old Roger Crews Junior of Woden was arrested at about 8:30 on Saturday night in Freeborn County in southern Minnesota without incident and was charged with first-degree murder.

The DCI says Karen and Roger Crews were separated and living apart. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are conducting the investigation.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 second agoLast Updated: October 30, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button