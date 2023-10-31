Woden Man Arrested for Murder

A Hancock County man is charged in the weekend murder of his estranged wife. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says at about 11:11 on Saturday morning, Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Woden for a welfare check. On arrival, deputies made entry into the residence and located 56-year-old Karen Crews of Woden, who was later pronounced dead at the residence.

56-year-old Roger Crews Junior of Woden was arrested at about 8:30 on Saturday night in Freeborn County in southern Minnesota without incident and was charged with first-degree murder.

The DCI says Karen and Roger Crews were separated and living apart. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are conducting the investigation.