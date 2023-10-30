Citing Shocking Border Stats, Grassley Grills Biden Admin for “Abject Failure” to Protect U.S. National Security Interests

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is demanding the Biden administration provide a full account of the scope of its “CBP One” program, a government-run mobile application that has been used to parole thousands of otherwise inadmissible aliens into the U.S. without proper vetting, including over 7,000 foreign nationals who should be flagged as potential national security risks.

In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Grassley divulged evidence obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) litigation revealing the Biden administration allowed nearly 250,000 foreign nationals to evade screening and enter the United States using the “CBP One” app via U.S. border land ports. Of those illegal entrants, 7,332 are classified as “Special Interest Aliens” (SIAs) from 24 countries designated as countries of national security concern due to Islamic terrorist activities. Grassley is requesting further information on the agencies’ vetting procedures and demanding accountability for circumventing our nation’s immigration laws.

“… [U]nder the Biden Administration’s DHS, it appears CBP One is being used to intentionally invite SIAs into the United States without undergoing previously required national security vetting procedures, such as contacting the National Targeting Center for records checks, enrolling SIAs into various biometric identification systems, and contacting the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Joint Terrorism Task Force for follow-on interviews,” Grassley wrote.

“Moreover, there are serious questions about whether SIAs can even be properly vetted before entering the U.S., as background check databases may come up empty if an individual has not been arrested by U.S. law enforcement or is not known by U.S. intelligence agencies…Simply put, the Biden Administration is allowing people to enter this country without knowing who they are,” Grassley continued.

