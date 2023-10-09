Obits

Noel Katter

Noel Katter, 74, a Klemme IA, area native, a resident of Knoxville, IA, died, Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake, IA.

A public visitation and opportunity to greet Noel’s family will be held Friday, October 13, 2023, from 5-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home  528 East Main St., Klemme.

A public Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 14th, at the Faith Baptist Church, Knoxville, IA. A fellowship will follow the services, followed by burial with Noel’s second wife Margaret Ann Katter in the Carlisle Cemetery.

Andrews Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.

