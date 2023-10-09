Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors to Meet

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 10am. The board will review the minutes of both the open and closed sessions of the meeting on the 2nd.

After reviewing claims, payroll and general drainage matters, the board will act on a proposal to create a new fund in the budget, Fund 715 designated as the Dougherty Corp Specials.

The board will hear the Recorders Quarterly Report of Fees as well as the monthly report from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff. The County Engineer may file a report with the board concerning the current state of secondary roads.