Buffalo Center City Council to Meet Monday

The Buffalo Center City Council has scheduled a meeting for Monday night beginning at 7pm in the Heritage Town Center. The council will consider approval of the August 14th meeting and give both citizens and employees a chance to speak to the council members.

Committee reports will be delivered to the council members. These will include employment in the Public Works Department, the 2024 Street Project, the storm sewer dig, and discussion on the sweeper and sander trucks.

The council members will determine the trick and treat night in Buffalo Center and review the improvements to the tennis and basketball courts.

The council will be asked about the best approach to advertise for seasonal employment for snow removal and winter projects.