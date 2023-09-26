Lucille Bloemke, age 91, of Belmond, IA, most recently residing at the Kanawha Community Home, Kanawha, IA, died, peacefully, Sunday, September 24, 2023, at the Kanawha Community Home.

Public funeral service will be Monday, October 2, 2023, 11:00 Am, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Ave. N.E., Belmond. The Reverend Katie pals will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Public visitation will be on Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church from 5-7 PM and will continue one-hour prior to the funeral services at church Monday.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA is handling funeral arrangements

.