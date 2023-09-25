Caleb Bacon, three other Cyclones join forces with Iowa Pork Producers – will donate 1k in pork to Lake Mills community

Former Lake Mills all-state football player Caleb Bacon has signed an NIL deal with the Iowa Pork Producers that won’t just benefit him but will also benefit the Lake Mills community.

According to a release from the Iowa Pork Producers, Bacon, and other Cyclones Myles Purchase, Tyler Moore, and Tommy Hamann partnered with the organization. Put the players’ names together, and you get: ‘Purchase Moore Hamann Bacon.’ As part of the deal, the pork producers will donate 1,000 dollars of pork in each player’s name to the food bank of their choice.

Bacon says it is fantastic that the Iowa Pork Producers are willing to donate pork and says he’s already been in contact with the Lake Mills Food Self Board.

Caleb Bacon

Trish Cook, president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, said, “After the ‘Hamann Bacon’ photo went viral on social media following the Cyclones’ season opener, we knew we had to jump on this opportunity.”

Bacon said he was contacted by the ‘We Will Collective’ shortly after the UNI game.

Caleb Bacon

According to its website, ‘We Will Collective,’ “has a simple mission: to support student-athletes that share our passion for the Cyclones and encourage them to be community-minded. Since the inception of the We Will Collective, our student-athletes have partnered with over 30 local non-profits and charity organizations around central Iowa”.

Bacon, who was listed as a possible number linebacker against Northern Iowa, had two sacks in the contest and quickly introduced himself to Cyclones fans. He says the past few weeks since that game has been “wild.”

Caleb Bacon

This past Saturday, Bacon blitzed off the left edge of the Oklahoma State offensive line and planted Ollie Gordon II.

Along with his stellar performances on the field, Bacon has also been performing in the classroom. The pork producers highlighted that in their release, and Bacon says he uses Mondays to work on school work.

Caleb Bacon

Iowa State got back on track this past Saturday with a conference victory over Oklahoma State in Ames. Bacon says a conference-opening win is huge for the Cyclones.

Caleb Bacon

Bacon isn’t lining up against Forest City, Newman Catholic, Saint Ansgar, or other local schools anymore. This week, he and the Cyclones will head to Norman, Oklahoma, to play under the lights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium against #14 Oklahoma.

Caleb Bacon

A 2021 Lake Mills graduate, Bacon went to Iowa State as a walk-on. Head coach Matt Campbell mentioned when asked that he noticed Bacon, “During winter conditioning and this kid keep winning all the winner conditioning drills, and I’m like man, who is this guy and it’s Caleb Bacon, and you get to fall camp, and this guy keeps showing up,” he said

Caleb Bacon

Former Lake Mills prep Caleb Bacon signs a NIL deal to help the Lake Mills community.

“It’s going to be really cool to give back to my community.”