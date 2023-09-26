Larry P. Baack

Larry Paul Baack, 77, most recently a resident of the Concord Care Center, Garner, IA, a lifelong resident of the Garner/Klemme, IA, area, died, Sunday, September 17, 2023 at the Concord Care Center in Garner.

Public funeral service will be Monday, October 23, 2023, at 12:00 PM, at the Immanuel Reformed UCC Church in Klemme. Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Public visitation will be from 10:30 AM, until the of the funeral service at the church on the 23rd. Andres Funeral Homes, Klemme, IA. is handling funeral arrangements.