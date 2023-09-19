Obits

Marjory Frances Solberg

Forest City

Marjory Frances Solberg, age 85 of Forest City, IA passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

A gathering of friends and family will be held 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

Burial of cremains will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or St. Croix Hospice

