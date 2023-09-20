23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 3

Week 3 (Sept.3-9) MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior from Forest City.

Jalyn Hovenga has been a rock for the Forest City volleyball team in all facets of the game this year and helped the Indians to a 4-3 record during week 3 of the prep season.

Hovenga led the team in kills against North Iowa (10), CGD (5), Osage (8), New Hampton (4), Cedar Falls (3), and Waverly-Shell Rock (6).

She had 36 kills, 22 digs, 27-29 serving with 3 ace serves, and a handful of blocks for the week.