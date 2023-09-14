Algona Officer Shot and Suspect is in Custody

Around 8pm on Wednesday night, an Algona Police Officer was shot and wounded by 43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke. The incident occurred on the 1100 block of South Minnesota Street near the Kossuth County Fairgrounds. A Blue Alert was issued meaning that a suspect was at large and posed a threat to officers. A manhunt ensued and after four hours, the suspect was apprehended by the Iowa State Patrol and the Algona Police Department. The officer was transported to the hospital and there has been no word on his condition.

Court records indicate that Ricke had been charged on August 28th with third degree harassment of his ex. He had sent her several dozen text messages calling her names and harassing her. He followed these up with phone calls in the same manner. Ricke had been in court earlier in the day over these same charges.

Police and the Iowa State Patrol have since cancelled the Blue Alert and given the “All clear”. This after Ricke was taken into custody around midnight.