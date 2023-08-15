Normakay Marthinson, age 95 of Lake Mills, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills with Mr. Kermit Singelstad officiating.

Visitation will be from 12:30 until service time on Thursday.

Cremation will take place following the service, with burial of her ashes in Sunnyside Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Asbury United Methodist Church, 107 E. Main St. in Lake Mills, Iowa, 50450, to PEO Chapter EX, c/o Charise Schwarm, 201 E. Main St., Lake Mills, Iowa, 50450.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com