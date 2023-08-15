Canoeing Basics for Families Offered

The Winnebago County Conservation Board (WCCB) and the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will be holding a Canoeing Basics for Families program at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine. The event will be held on Wednesday, August 16th , from 9:00-11:00 AM. Thorpe Park is located 5 miles west of Forest City on “I”/345th Streets.

Canoeing Basics for Families is open to all families, including parents, children, grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, etc. Participants will be able to spend a fun morning together, learning all the basics of canoeing, including how to enter and exit a canoe, how to paddle and steer, and how to stay safe. Everyone will then be able to put their new skills to use on Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine! All equipment will be provided, including life jackets.

The cost for the class will be $19/family, with registration through NIACC. To register, people can go to the NIACC web site or they can contact Ashley Kraus at [email protected] If anyone would like non-registration information about the class, they can contact WCCB Naturalist Lisa Ralls at [email protected]