Walter S. Gatton

Walter S. Gatton

Walter S. Gatton, 73, of Belmond, IA, died, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at his home in Belmond, IA, with his wife and family at his side.

Public Services will be held Monday, August 14, 2023, 10:30 AM, at the Day Spring Assembly of God, Church, Belmond.  Pastor Mark Pluff will be officiating.  Military rites will be provided by the Belmond Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5-7 PM. Sunday at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond and will continue from 10 AM until the time of the services at church Monday.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA.

www.andrewfuneralhomeandfloral.com

