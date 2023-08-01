AudioRidin' DirtyShow RerunsSports

Ridin’ Dirty 2023 (Episode 8)

Get the 'Dirt' on Dirt Track Racing

Photo of Angela Nelson Angela Nelson53 mins agoLast Updated: August 1, 2023

Ridin’ Dirty ’23 (Episode 8)        July 25, 2023 LIVE from the Hancock County Speedway in Britt

Click the link below to hear:  AJ Taylor and guest commentators Brad Hiscocks and Chris Madson give the ‘Dirt’ on the Hancock County District Fair and special fair race.  Listen to IMCA hobby stock driver interviews with #T8 Brandon Nielsen of Spencer and #10X Brett Doege of Buffalo Center, followed by the two on top in points in the IMCA sport compact series – #7P Charles Prime of Britt and our first featured female driver this year – #75 Arianna Prothman of Algona.

Photo of Angela Nelson Angela Nelson53 mins agoLast Updated: August 1, 2023
Photo of Angela Nelson

Angela Nelson

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button