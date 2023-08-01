Ridin’ Dirty 2023 (Episode 8)

Ridin\u2019 Dirty \u201923 (Episode 8)\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 July 25, 2023 LIVE from the Hancock County Speedway in Britt\r\nClick the link below to hear:\u00a0 AJ Taylor and guest commentators Brad Hiscocks and Chris Madson give the \u2018Dirt\u2019 on the Hancock County District Fair and special fair race.\u00a0 Listen to IMCA hobby stock driver interviews with #T8 Brandon Nielsen of Spencer and #10X Brett Doege of Buffalo Center, followed by the two on top in points in the IMCA sport compact series - #7P Charles Prime of Britt and our first featured female driver this year \u2013 #75 Arianna Prothman of Algona.\r\n