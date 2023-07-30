Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

Politics & Government

Dear Friend,
In this week’s roundup: My Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act, the 2023 Farm Bill, and my meetings with folks in D.C. That and more – remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here and my Twitter page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
KEEPING IOWA FARMLAND IN THE HANDS OF IOWA FARMERS THROUGH ROBUST CROP INSURANCE PROTECTIONS
To keep Iowa farmland in the hands of Iowa farmers, we need to help the next generation of Iowa producers succeed.
Serving on the House Agriculture Committee, I introduced the Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act to lower insurance costs for our new and beginning farmers. I am confident that this investment in the next generation of producers will support our young producers, pay dividends for our economic vitality, grow our rural communities, and keep Iowa farmland in the hands of Iowa farmers where it rightfully belongs.
MEETING WITH JIM REIFF FROM THE NEBRASKA ENTERPRISE FUND
I enjoyed meeting with Jim Reiff who works with the Nebraska Enterprise Fund, which was recently selected to host the Iowa-Nebraska Veterans Business Outreach Center through the Small Business Administration.
We talked about how we can work together to support our veterans in both Iowa and Nebraska. I will never stop fighting to make sure our veterans receive the care and benefits they have earned and deserve.
MY VOTE IN SUPPORT OF THE NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT
The defense of our nation is vital to the preservation of our freedoms and the protection of our families.
That’s why I voted for the FY ’24 NDAA, which includes a pay raise for our troops, kneecaps China’s aggression, and continues construction on the border wall.
MEETING WITH BRENT JORTH
On Wednesday, I had the opportunity to chat with Brent Jorth — Superintendent of Central Lyon Community School in Rock Rapids — about education initiatives and access to mental health services for our students.
In Congress, I will continue to be a strong voice for our rural schools and our kids while ensuring that they have the tools they need to excel.
CRAFTING A STRONG FARM BILL FOR IOWA
The Farm Bill is must-pass legislation that helps our producers feed and fuel our country and the world.
I’m working hard in the House Agriculture Committee to protect crop insurance, open new export markets, and lower costs for our farmers in the Farm Bill. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to make sure our agriculture community can continue to succeed.
DISCUSSING TAX POLICY WITH THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MANUFACTURERS
I enjoyed speaking at the National Association of Manufacturers tax forum to discuss pro-growth tax policies that drive investment in our communities.
Serving on the House Ways and Means Committee, I’m committed to lowering taxes on our job creators, investing in domestic manufacturing, and growing our economy in the 4th District.
MY SUPPORT OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2024 MILITARY CONSTRUCTION AND VETERANS AFFAIRS APPROPRIATIONS PACKAGE
Our troops and our veterans deserve our unwavering support for their heroism, patriotism, and sacrifice. They serve and have served our great nation to defend our freedoms, protect our families, and secure peace and prosperity throughout the world.
The Military Construction and Veterans Affairs appropriations package makes vital investments in military housing and deterrence initiatives against Chinese aggression in the Pacific while fully funding veterans’ healthcare programs and care for illnesses related to toxic exposure like Agent Orange. In Congress, I will always be a strong voice for our servicemembers and our veterans.
NATIONAL INTERN DAY
Thursday was National Intern Day, so I want to highlight and thank Jacob Heitshusen — who is from Carroll — for serving the good people of the 4th District in my Washington, D.C. office this summer.
I appreciate all his hard work to help out around the office while learning the ins and outs of government.
ONE LAST THING: DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS ANNOUNCES BREAST CANCER SCREENINGS
The Department of Veterans Affairs just announced that veterans under the age of 40 who have possibly been exposed to burn pits or other toxic chemicals are eligible to receive breast cancer risk screenings and mammograms at the VA.
I am glad to see this program — which I have been strongly advocating for at the federal level — support our heroic veterans.
You can schedule an appointment at a local clinic below.
MY WEEKLY COLUMN: PUNISHING CHINESE FENTANYL MANUFACTURERS AND PROTECTING OUR FAMILIES
On my biannual 36 County Tour, I have heard too many stories of parents who have lost a child to an overdose – a senseless tragedy that can be prevented with the right policies. As a father of four, my heart breaks for these families, but my resolve to keep deadly fentanyl out of our communities and away from our kids only strengthens.
Honoring my commitment to combat the fentanyl epidemic, I proudly supported, and the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed, the Stop Chinese Fentanyl Act, which would impose costly sanctions on Chinese manufacturers of fentanyl.
Read more in my weekly column below!
CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY
Do you support reauthorizing the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act?
Yes
No
I don’t know/indifferent
LAST WEEK’S POLL RESULTS: Do you believe that Bidenomics has strengthened our economy?
Yes – 28%
No – 68%
I don’t know/indifferent – 4%
If you have more thoughts on this week’s question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.
Sincerely,
Rep. Randy Feenstra
Member of Congress
