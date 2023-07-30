Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

KEEPING IOWA FARMLAND IN THE HANDS OF IOWA FARMERS THROUGH ROBUST CROP INSURANCE PROTECTIONS

To keep Iowa farmland in the hands of Iowa farmers, we need to help the next generation of Iowa producers succeed.

Serving on the House Agriculture Committee, I introduced the Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act to lower insurance costs for our new and beginning farmers. I am confident that this investment in the next generation of producers will support our young producers, pay dividends for our economic vitality, grow our rural communities, and keep Iowa farmland in the hands of Iowa farmers where it rightfully belongs.