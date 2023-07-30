Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDear Friend,\r\n\r\nIn this week's roundup: My Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act, the 2023 Farm Bill, and my meetings with folks in D.C. That and more – remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here and my Twitter page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week! I am confident that this investment in the next generation of producers will support our young producers, pay dividends for our economic vitality, grow our rural communities, and keep Iowa farmland in the hands of Iowa farmers where it rightfully belongs.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFeenstra: Cutting Cost Of Crop Insurance In New Farm...\r\n\r\nWashington, DC -- Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra says he's focusing part of the new Farm Bill on the cost of crop insurance. Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, says the expense of crop insurance is a major barrier to young farmers who...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nkiwaradio.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH JIM REIFF FROM THE NEBRASKA ENTERPRISE FUND\r\n\r\nI enjoyed meeting with Jim Reiff who works with the Nebraska Enterprise Fund, which was recently selected to host the Iowa-Nebraska Veterans Business Outreach Center through the\u00a0Small Business Administration.\r\n\r\nWe talked about how we can work together to support our veterans in both Iowa and Nebraska. I will never stop fighting to make sure our veterans receive the care and benefits they have earned and deserve.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY VOTE IN SUPPORT OF THE NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT\r\n\r\nThe defense of our nation is vital to the preservation of our freedoms and the protection of our families.\r\n\r\nThat\u2019s why I voted for the FY '24 NDAA, which includes a pay raise for our troops, kneecaps China\u2019s aggression, and continues construction on the border wall.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFeenstra: Protecting U.S. status as world's premier...\r\n\r\nThe defense of our nation is vital to the preservation of our freedoms and the protection of our families. There is no more important responsibility of the Congress than to\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.nwestiowa.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH BRENT JORTH\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, I had the opportunity to chat with Brent Jorth \u2014 Superintendent of Central Lyon Community School in Rock Rapids \u2014 about education initiatives and access to mental health services for our students.\r\n\r\nIn Congress, I will continue to be a strong voice for our rural schools and our kids while ensuring that they have the tools they need to excel.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCRAFTING A STRONG FARM BILL FOR IOWA\r\n\r\nThe Farm Bill is must-pass legislation that helps our producers feed and fuel our country and the world.\r\n\r\nI\u2019m working hard in the House Agriculture Committee to protect crop insurance, open new export markets, and lower costs for our farmers in the Farm Bill. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to make sure our agriculture community can continue to succeed.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFeenstra talks farm bill legislation\r\n\r\nIARN -- Especially in a farm bill year, our Iowa representatives are working hard to fight for farmers across the state. Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra said one of the bills he's working on is the Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act, which...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nkiwaradio.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDISCUSSING TAX POLICY WITH THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MANUFACTURERS\r\n\r\nI enjoyed speaking at the National Association of Manufacturers tax forum to discuss pro-growth tax policies that drive investment in our communities.\r\n\r\nServing on the House Ways and Means Committee, I\u2019m committed to lowering taxes on our job creators, investing in domestic manufacturing, and growing our economy in the 4th District.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY SUPPORT OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2024 MILITARY CONSTRUCTION AND VETERANS AFFAIRS APPROPRIATIONS PACKAGE\r\n\r\nOur troops and our veterans deserve our unwavering support for their heroism, patriotism, and sacrifice. They serve and have served our great nation to defend our freedoms, protect our families, and secure peace and prosperity throughout the world.\r\n\r\nThe Military Construction and Veterans Affairs appropriations package makes vital investments in military housing and deterrence initiatives against Chinese aggression in the Pacific while fully funding veterans\u2019 healthcare programs and care for illnesses related to toxic exposure like Agent Orange. In Congress, I will always be a strong voice for our servicemembers and our veterans.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFeenstra Supports Fiscal Year 2024 Military Construction ...\r\n\r\nWASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted for, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed, the Fiscal Year 2024 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies (MilCon-VA) Appropriations package.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nfeenstra.house.gov\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNATIONAL INTERN DAY\r\n\r\nThursday was National Intern Day, so I want to highlight and thank Jacob Heitshusen \u2014 who is from Carroll \u2014 for serving the good people of the 4th District in my Washington, D.C. office this summer.\r\n\r\nI appreciate all his hard work to help out around the office while learning the ins and outs of government.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING: DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS ANNOUNCES BREAST CANCER SCREENINGS\r\n\r\nThe Department of Veterans Affairs just announced that veterans under the age of 40 who have possibly been exposed to burn pits or other toxic chemicals are eligible to receive breast cancer risk screenings and mammograms at the VA.\r\n\r\nI am glad to see this program\u00a0\u2014\u00a0which I have been strongly advocating for at the federal level\u00a0\u2014 support our heroic veterans.\r\n\r\nYou can schedule an appointment at a local clinic below.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFind VA Locations | Veterans Affairs\r\n\r\nFind a VA medical center, clinic, hospital, national cemetery, or VA regional office near you. You can search by city, state, postal code, or service. You'll get wait times and directions.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.va.gov\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN: PUNISHING CHINESE FENTANYL MANUFACTURERS AND PROTECTING OUR FAMILIES\r\n\r\nOn my biannual 36 County Tour, I have heard too many stories of parents who have lost a child to an overdose \u2013 a senseless tragedy that can be prevented with the right policies. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at\u00a0feenstra.house.gov.\r\n\r\nSincerely,\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRep. Randy Feenstra\r\nMember of Congress\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n