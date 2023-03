Charles “Chuck” M. Odens, 81 of Forest City, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at his home.

Funeral services for Chuck will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Forest City United Methodist Church with Pastor Les Green officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Schott Funeral Homes, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA.

Schott Funeral Homes, Forest City in charge of arrangements.