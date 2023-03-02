Judy Beth Levorson, age 77 of rural Northwood, died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa.

A funeral service for Judy will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Lime Creek Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church, 24076-495th St., Lake Mills with Pastor Glenn Smith officiating.

Burial will take place at Somber Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.

A visitation for Judy will be on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221