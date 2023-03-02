NIACC Pappajohn Center to Host DeltaV Code 101 as Part of the Community Partners program with NewBoCo

The Pappajohn Center has partnered with The New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative (NewBoCo) to bring the Delta V Code School to North Iowa. This is an opportunity for Iowans to upskill in preparation for high-wage, high-demand jobs in the technology sector. Code 101, a free one day workshop, provides an introduction to the coding and modern web development career track. In-person classes will be held in Mason City at the NIACC campus throughout Spring 2023:

Saturday, March 25th, 9am-5pm

Saturday, April 15th, 9am-5pm

Saturday, May 13th, 9am-5pm

Saturday, June 10th, 9am-5pm

Code 101 is a free workshop where you will learn what it looks like to be a software developer through a day-long immersive course for beginners that focuses on front-end web development technologies. Get a taste of the DeltaV learning experience, find out how websites are built, and code a webpage yourself using professional coding practices. DeltaV is a training and technical school through NewBoCo of Cedar Rapids, IA. DeltaV helps Iowans learn the skills to make a career change, enter the high-demand technology field, and become innovators themselves.

Registration is required. Lunch will be provided. Register at https://www.deltavcodeschool.com/course-catalog/code-101/

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center has partnered with the New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative (NewBoCo) of Cedar Rapids to fill gaps in local entrepreneurial ecosystems. The NIACC Pappajohn Center will take part in the Community Partners Pilot Program which will connect each community’s expertise and partnerships with NewBoCo’s programming and resources.

NewBoCo was awarded a $100,000 grant through the Entrepreneurial Investment Award (EIA) from the Iowa Economic Development Association (IEDA). The grant is being used to establish the Community Partners Pilot Program. The Entrepreneurial Investment Award (EIA) program provides financial assistance to service providers that offer technical and financial assistance to entrepreneurs and startup companies seeking to create, locate, or expand a business in Iowa.