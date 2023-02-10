Sports

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Class 1A First-Round Regional Play

Zarren Egesdal
February 10, 2023

GTRA 48 North Iowa 44

GTRA advances to play at #1 Bishop Garrigan on Feb. 14th at 7:00 PM.

West Hancock 68 West Ben-Mallard 50

West Hancock advances to play Waterloo Christian on Feb. 14th at 7:00 PM.

Clarksville 55 Rockford 20

Clarksville advances to host Don Bosco on Feb. 14th at 7:00 PM

Dunkerton 43 Nashau-Plainfield 37.

Dunkerton advances to play at West Fork on Feb. 14th at 7:00 PM.

Newman Catholic 67 Northwood-Kensett 42

Newman advances to play at Saint Ansgar on Feb. 14th

Saint Ansgar 50 North Butler 15

Saint Ansgar advances to host Newman Catholic on Feb. 14th at 7:00 PM.

 

 

