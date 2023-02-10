Sports
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Class 1A First-Round Regional Play
GTRA 48 North Iowa 44
GTRA advances to play at #1 Bishop Garrigan on Feb. 14th at 7:00 PM.
West Hancock 68 West Ben-Mallard 50
West Hancock advances to play Waterloo Christian on Feb. 14th at 7:00 PM.
Clarksville 55 Rockford 20
Clarksville advances to host Don Bosco on Feb. 14th at 7:00 PM
Dunkerton 43 Nashau-Plainfield 37.
Dunkerton advances to play at West Fork on Feb. 14th at 7:00 PM.
Newman Catholic 67 Northwood-Kensett 42
Newman advances to play at Saint Ansgar on Feb. 14th
Saint Ansgar 50 North Butler 15
Saint Ansgar advances to host Newman Catholic on Feb. 14th at 7:00 PM.