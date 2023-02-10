Winnebago Board Reviews Five Year Road Plan

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors routinely look ahead several years on various projects including that of secondary roads. With increase in costs and limitations in funding, Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders may be seeing a shift in emphasis.

The county has taken significant steps in completing a number of bridge replacement projects. Many of these were timber bridges that were replaced with concrete bridges capable of taking on heavier weight limits. Not all of the timber bridges in the county have been replaced according to Meinders.

Meinders realizes that construction and material costs are continually rising. He hopes that these four bridges will soon be replaced.

Several paving projects, gravel resurfacing, and repair projects are slated in the upcoming budget cycles over the next five years. Projects may be added or taken away as the budgets allow over that time period.