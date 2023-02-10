HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: West Fork comes back to beat Forest City
The Forest City boys’ basketball team controlled the first half of a non-conference basketball tilt with TIC East champions West Fork on Thursday evening in Sheffield. In a game you watched live on the Forest City video stream, the Indians led 26-19 at halftime. West Fork forced the game into overtime when Forest City could not make a gaming winning basket as time expired.
In overtime, neither team took over, and again Forest City had a chance to win the game but came up empty. In the second overtime, Forest City led by five with two minutes remaining, but West Fork scored seven straight to lead 65-63. Forest City got the ball back with just over seven seconds remaining but could not win the game or tie it as the clock hit all zeros before a shot went up, and the Warhawks won 65-63.