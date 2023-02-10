Soccer Consolidates in Wright County

One of the fastest growing sports in the United States will bring together the three schools in Wright County. Soccer has become a staple sport in the Midwest, especially in high school and college. In Wright County, Belmond-Klemme Community Schools put together a program to adapt to the changing needs of the communities it serves. The program saw success in its first year and now other schools in the county want in according to Belmond-Klemme Community Schools Superintendent Dan Frazier.

The idea of combining the schools into one team actually had its roots with the students of Eagle Grove High School. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows had already joined up with Belmond Klemme High School last year.

It is not uncommon in the sport of soccer to merge teams into one and call them “United”. Minnesota United is the culmination of three mostly minor league teams into one major league team. The legendary team Manchester United in England has the same kind of history as does Atlanta United of Major League Soccer.

The same kind of story can be said in Wright County, and it is represented in the uniforms they will wear.

The schools will begin practice shortly, but already excitement is in the air uniting three fiercely rival schools into one team.