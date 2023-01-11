Dense Fog Advisory DENSE FOG ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Area results from 1/10/23

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 second agoLast Updated: January 11, 2023
IGHSAU/IHSAA

GIRLS

KIOW – Forest City 60 Eagle Grove 25

KHAM – West Hancock 47 Lake Mills 39

GHV 53 North Iowa 31

Bishop Garrigan 85 Belmond-Klemme 38

North Union 59 GTRA 45

#9 1A West Fork 67 Iowa Falls-Alden 42

#9 3A Osage 64 Newman Catholic 44

Northwood-Kensett 39 North Butler 27

Nashua-Plainfield 53 Rockford 14

BOYS

KIOW – Eagle Grove 54 Forest City 51

KHAM – Lake Mills 65 West Hancock 52

Lake Mills’ 41st straight conference win, a TIC/NIC record. (full story coming later)

GHV 69 North Iowa 46

GTRA 57 North Union 53

Bishop Garrigan 66 Belmond-Klemme 27

Nashua-Plainfield 65 Rockford 29

Northwood-Kensett 49 North Butler 42

Central Springs 66 Saint Ansgar 54

West Fork 67 Iowa Falls-Alden 59

Osage 73 Newman Catholic 72 OT

