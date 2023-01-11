Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Area results from 1/10/23
GIRLS
KIOW – Forest City 60 Eagle Grove 25
KHAM – West Hancock 47 Lake Mills 39
GHV 53 North Iowa 31
Bishop Garrigan 85 Belmond-Klemme 38
North Union 59 GTRA 45
#9 1A West Fork 67 Iowa Falls-Alden 42
#9 3A Osage 64 Newman Catholic 44
Northwood-Kensett 39 North Butler 27
Nashua-Plainfield 53 Rockford 14
BOYS
KIOW – Eagle Grove 54 Forest City 51
KHAM – Lake Mills 65 West Hancock 52
Lake Mills’ 41st straight conference win, a TIC/NIC record. (full story coming later)
GHV 69 North Iowa 46
GTRA 57 North Union 53
Bishop Garrigan 66 Belmond-Klemme 27
Nashua-Plainfield 65 Rockford 29
Northwood-Kensett 49 North Butler 42
Central Springs 66 Saint Ansgar 54
West Fork 67 Iowa Falls-Alden 59
Osage 73 Newman Catholic 72 OT